WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough convicted Anthony Dion Shaw of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Cindy Lou Ashton inside her Wilkes-Barre Township residence in 2018.

Vough’s verdict came after a two-day trial earlier this week where First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman and Gerry Scott produced overwhelmingly convincing evidence that Shaw planned to kill Ashton with malice.

On Wednesday, Shaw, 47, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction.

During the trial, prosecutors showed surveillance footage of Shaw purchasing a Gerber folding knife at the now closed Kmart at Blackman Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township hours before he stabbed Ashton inside her Nicholson Street apartment on May 1, 2018.

A forensic scientist with the Pennsylvania State Police criminal laboratory testified blood recovered from the folding knife matched the DNA profile of Ashton and Shaw.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross testified Ashton was stabbed at least 27 times to her neck, head and hands.

Shaw and Ashton were in a relationship at the time.