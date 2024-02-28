🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — PrimoHoagies hosted a “Customer Appreciation Day” this week at its Edwardsville West Side Mall location.

To celebrate and thank their customers, owners Michael and Rachel Davis previously held Customer Appreciation Day at their Wilkes-Barre Arena Hub Plaza and Dickson City store locations.

At each location, PrimoHoagies offered the first 100 customers in line a free Primo Size Hoagie. And throughout the celebration, customers who enroll in the rewards program can purchase Primo Size Hoagies for $6.99.

To take advantage of the specials, customers can join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by texting “Primo” to 484-270-4000.

The Davis’ also bought the Wilkes-Barre Route 309 location, which will be relocated to Pittston, with plans to open in early summer.