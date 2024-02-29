🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A man was arraigned Thursday on allegations he assaulted a 4-year-old boy who had bruises on his chest, back, buttocks and legs.

Jacob J. Puscavage IV, 33, of East Grove Street, Edwardsville, denied he assaulted the boy during an interview with Luzerne Borough police who investigated the allegations.

Puscavage was arraigned by District Judge David A. Barilla of Forty Fort on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in Luzerne Borough investigated a Child Line complaint alleging a 4-year-old boy was being physically abused by Puscavage.

The boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the boy told the forensic interviewer Puscavage “hits him with a belt and shhh don’t tell anyone and don’t tell the police,” the complaint says.

A medical evaluation of the boy revealed multiple bruises on his body.

Police in the complaint said the boy’s biological mother claimed she left Puscavage in June 2023, due to continued physical and emotional abuse during their five year relationship. She also disclosed, according to the complaint, Puscavage has a “very bad temper.”

Puscavage denied he struck the boy, the complaint says.

The boy was taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services, according to the complaint.