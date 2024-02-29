🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The 11th Annual Pittston City Saint Patrick’s Parade will take place on Saturday. Prior to the parade, a Mass, 5K run and mile walk will be held.

Parade Day morning kicks off with a special Mass, to be held at 8:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, by Father Joseph Elston.

The 5K Leprechaun Loop and 1-mile walk will start at promptly at 10:30 a.m. with same day registration and packet pickup taking place from 9 a.m. at the Pittston Fire House, 20 Kennedy St.

The 5K-course starting at 73 S. Main St., is the same as the Tomato Festival course, starting at the Lower Tomato Lot to Main Street to Kennedy, then Oregon section of town, back onto Main Street, up Swallow Street, down East Columbus Avenue, back to Lower Tomato Lot.

5K age group medals in addition to best costume/most spirited medals will be awarded.

The 5K-race is $30, and the mile walk is $25. Proceeds from the race benefit the pediatric programs at Allied Services.

The mile course is a lap around Main Street and Kennedy Boulevard, from the Lower Lot to the Coal Miner statue, down Kennedy, loop around onto Main at the Columbus Statue, and end at the Lower Lot.

Parade lineup starts at 9:30 a.m. in the south end of town near the Turkey Hill and Jack Williams Tire.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. from Turkey Hill with nearly 100 entries taking part this year.

Highlights from this year’s parade include five pipe & drum performance acts, a circus act, local mascots, dancing/performing groups, local businesses, animal groups, and much more.

The parade travels north on Main Street to the Coal Miner Statue before looping onto Kennedy Boulevard. ending at The Banks. The length of the parade is approximately 1.5 hours.

Main Street and Kennedy Boulevard will close at 10 a.m.