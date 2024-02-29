🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — UGI Utilities Inc. announced its purchased gas cost rates will decrease today , March 1 .

As a result, the average residential heating customer receiving gas supply from UGI will see a bill decrease of 3% — lowering the average monthly bill from $93.96 per month to $91.04.

“As natural gas supply pricing has continued to drop, UGI is pleased to pass the savings on to customers purchasing supply from UGI,” said Paul Szykman, Chief Regulatory Officer. “This rate decrease follows a significant drop in December and is benefiting our customers during the winter heating season. Natural gas continues to be a safe, reliable, low carbon and increasingly more affordable energy choice.”

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

Despite this decrease, UGI recognizes some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bill. The company offers budget billing, as well as multiple payment options such as via UGI’s online account center and app, as well as an auto-pay program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

In addition, customers with a limited or fixed income should visit www.ugi.com/customerassistance or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

Further, UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. Information on energy efficiency programs is available on UGI’s website at www.ugi.com/energy-saving-tips.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.