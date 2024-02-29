🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre city police are seen Tuesday stationed outside of the home at 142 Carlisle Street.

A decomposed body was found inside 142 Carlisle St., Wilkes-Barre, residence Tuesday night. Students in the anthropology course at Mercyhurst University in Erie arrived at the residence late Wednesday morning.

WILKES-BARRE — Decomposed remains found earlier this week in the basement of a home in the city are “unidentifiable,” investigators announced Thursday.

Police Chief Joseph Coffay, Luzerne County Coroner Jillian Matthews, and District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce released a statement with further information regarding the Carlisle Street investigation that has been ongoing in the city this week.

During an in-depth search of 142 Carlisle Street, investigators uncovered decomposed remains which, to date, have been unidentifiable, the post read.

Due to the state of decomposition, Coroner Jill Matthews and city police contacted Mercyhurst University in Erie to assist with removal and determination as to whether the remains are human.

According to the statement, removal was completed on Feb. 28 and the remains have been transported to Mercyhurst where an examination is expected to begin early next week.

Investigators are attempting to ascertain the identity of the residents of the home at 142 Carlisle Street over the course of the past twelve to twenty-four months.

Police first responded to the residence Tuesday night, when investigations said they “developed a lead which indicated that remains of some sort would be found in the home.”

City police and Luzerne County detectives along with the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Forensic Services were on the scene.

Investigators were seen coming in and out of the home for hours, carrying shovels and buckets.

City Police were stationed at the home through out the night and the investigation continued on Wednesday morning when students in the anthropology course at Mercyhurst University traveled across the state to assist in the collection of the remains.

Neighbors in the South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood told The Times Leader at the time that the residence was cleaned out with mattresses left on the porch as recently as last week.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the residents or incident which may have led to these remains is asked to contact The Wilkes-Barre Detective Division c/o Lt Mathew Stash 570-208-0911 or Detective James Conmy 570-208-6775.