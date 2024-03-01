🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge is scheduled to close Monday, March 4 through Wednesday,

March 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. for an Interim Bridge Safety Inspection.

Due to equipment and personnel, it is necessary to close the bridge temporarily to safely perform the required work.

Motorists are requested to utilize the South Cross Valley Expressway (SR29) as a temporary detour during the

affected hours of closure.

Detour signs will be installed during the closure.