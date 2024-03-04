🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Former Luzerne County councilman Stephen J. Urban was sentenced to probation for one-year and fined a total of $200 in a plea agreement involving criminal allegations he chased several boys with a baseball bat.

Kingston police charged Urban, 50, after several boys claimed they were playing basketball on North Sprague Avenue when a woman emerged from Urban’s residence yelling at them about trash on Aug. 25, according to court records and testimony at a court proceeding.

Urban exited his residence with a baseball bat he held above his head and chased the boys down the street, court records say.

Surveillance footage showed Urban walked off his porch holding a baseball bat over his head and chased after the boys, a Kingston police detective previously testified.

In a plea agreement with Pennsylvania Senior Deputy Attorney General Thomas Ost-Prisco, Urban pled guilty to criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence and two summary counts of harassment.

Two counts of simple assault were dismissed.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Urban to one-year probation and $200 in fines, and directed Urban to have peaceful contact with the victims.

Attorney Peter Paul Olszewski Jr. represented Urban.

Urban lost his re-election campaign in the 2023 General Election.