KINGSTON — Two seasoned police officers joined the Kingston Municipal Police Department during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Kingston-Forty Fort Fire Department on Wyoming Avenue Monday night.

Officer Brian Deluca previously worked for the Fairview Police Department, served in the U.S. Army for eight years and previously worked for the the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Officer Tyler Norton worked for the Forty Fort Police Department and served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to becoming a law enforcement officer.

Kingston Mayor Jeffrey Coslett officially sworn-in officers Deluca and Norton.