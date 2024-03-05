🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Police with Reading and Northern Railroad and Duryea police allege a Duryea man was trafficking methamphetamine by traveling along railroad tracks.

Robert C. Holovack, 49, of Chittenden Street, was arraigned Monday night by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on felony and misdemeanor drug trafficking and possession offenses, including a trespassing charge for being on railroad property.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Reading and Northern Railroad police officer spotted a man trespassing while walking on railroad property posted “no trespassing” in the area of Stephenson and Marcy streets on Feb. 23.

The officer approached the man who was identified as Holovack due to prior police contacts for trespassing on railroad property.

Holovack apologized and ran away discarding a plastic bag, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the bag contained five smaller bags filled with methamphetamine.

Holovack was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, defiant trespass and scattering rubbish. Holovack was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Holovack was further charged with defiant trespass filed by Reading and Northern Railroad police for an alleged incident in November 2004.