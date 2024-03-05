🔊 Listen to this

In the culinary landscape of Northeast Pennsylvania, the term “grandma pizza” is one that often piques curiosity.

Intrigued by its origins, I learned that this style of pizza pays homage to the first-generation Italian grandmothers in New York, who crafted pizzas with simple, fresh ingredients reminiscent of their familial traditions back in Italy. Characterized by a thin crust, cheese, sauce spread atop the cheese, and fresh basil, these pizzas are typically baked in square or rectangular pans, offering a visual twist to the traditional round pies.

Having previously enjoyed the regular pizza at King’s, I was eager to explore their rendition of grandmas pizza. The experience did not disappoint — the crust was impeccably crisp and thin, while the cheese and sauce harmonized beautifully. Paired with a salad, it made for an ideal Monday night dinner. The spontaneity of opting for takeout on a seemingly mundane evening added a dash of excitement to our meal, and it was a delightful opportunity to revisit King’s and sample their pizza and wings.

The garlic and butter wings were amazing, by the way.

Upon arriving at King’s, memories of summer evenings spent on their outdoor deck with a Shandy in hand came flooding back. With March signaling the gradual farewell to winter, I look forward to once again enjoying the outdoor seating with a drink.

King’s Pizza is a haven for families, evident from the lively atmosphere even on a Monday night. Beyond pizza, their menu is impressively extensive, offering a range of options from subs and calzones to full entrees like seafood, steaks, chicken and veal. The specialty pizzas are particularly noteworthy, with the Gamberoni pizza—a unique blend of shrimp, garlic, roasted peppers, onions, spinach, and fresh mozzarella — standing out as a novel find on the pizza trail. The Primavera pizza also caught my eye, earmarked for a future visit.

A heartfelt thank you to King’s Pizza for a wonderful experience with their grandma pizza and wings. Now, it’s time to journey onward to the next destination on the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail!