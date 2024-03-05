🔊 Listen to this

Three months, three weeks and six days after his daughter, Ilonka Cann, went missing, her father traveled from Ohio to confront her husband, Charles Cann II on Sept. 21, 1970.

What transpired at the 70-acre farm on Cann Road in Huntington Township that day is listed in archived criminal records and was mentioned by a witness who testified during a coroner’s inquest Tuesday.

Ilonka Cann’s father, Clinton Harless, then 46, and Paul Allen, then 22, of West Virginia, arrived at the farm inquiring about the whereabouts of his daughter.

A criminal indictment obtained from microfilm in the county’s Clerk of Courts Office alleges Charles Cann II and his father, Charles Cann I, were chained to a tree and assaulted by Clinton Harless and Allen.

The indictment does not go into detail with a narrative or motive to why Charles Cann II and his father were chained to a tree.

Mary Wesstrom, a friend of Ilonka Cann in 1970, testified during the coroner’s inquest saying Ilonka’s father had chained Charles Cann II to a tree in a wooded area near the farmhouse on Cann Road.

Archived court records say Clinton Harless and Allen were each charged with assault and battery, and pled guilty to aggravated assault.

The late Judge Bernard C. Brominski suspended their sentence on condition they stay away from Charles Cann II and Charles Cann I.

The coroner’s jury on Tuesday concluded Ilonka Cann was killed by “another person” and recommended the manner of death a homicide.

Coroner Jill Matthews, who presided over the coroner’s inquest, said she will issue a new death certificate lising Ilonka Cann’s death a homicide.