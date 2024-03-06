🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton arrested Eugene Babula, 30, of Hazleton, on allegations he burglarized a residence on Windy Hill Road and stole a pair of women’s underwear earlier this month.

Babula was in possession of the pink mesh underwear when he was arrested, state police reported.

State Police responded to the residence for a burglary in progress on March 1.

Babula allegedly was inside the house when troopers arrived at the scene.

State police say Babula smashed a window to gain entry to the residence.

Babula was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft, criminal trespass and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township and remained jailed Wednesday for lack of $40,000 bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.