DURYEA — Police in Duryea with assistance from police in Avoca, Dupont and Pittston Township arrested three men allegedly caught hiding inside a vacant building they have been ransacking for weeks.

Mark Donovan, 54, of Kingston, Kevin Cortazar, 40, of Throop, and Benjamin Stephens, 44, of Swoyersville, were found hiding inside the building in the area of Willow and Main streets near the Moosic border Wednesday morning.

Police said the three men were allegedly entering the building through a hole in the roof.

The three men were caught after police were notified by a concerned citizen of a suspicious Hyundai Elantra that was parking near the building for weeks.

After getting notified the Hyundai was parked near the building Wednesday morning, police converged at the location and heard noises coming from inside.

Ignoring commands to exit the building, officers entered through the roof hole and a door allegedly finding Donovan, Cortazar and Stephens.

Donovan, Cortazar and Stephens were arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on multiple counts of burglary, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, possessing instruments of crime and theft.

Donovan and Cortazar were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail, each and Stephens was jailed for lack of $75,000 bail.

Police said Donovan was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police.