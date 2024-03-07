🔊 Listen to this

WHITE HAVEN — A reward is being offered for information that solves the homicide of a 73-year-old man who was assaulted inside his home 20 years ago.

Thomas Kolasensky was lying on a couch inside his home at 108 Chemung St. when he was assaulted on March 7, 2004. Kolasensky was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton for severe head injuries and died on Feb. 11, 2005, while a resident at the Davis Manor Nursing Home in Wright Township.

An autopsy determined Kolasensky died from “complications secondary to a left side skull fracture.” The skull fracture was caused by blunt force trauma sustained when he was assaulted inside his home.

After he sustained the head injury, Kolasensky lost his ability to speak.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, Troop N Major Case Team, is continuing the investigation of Kolasensky’s death.

State police said Thursday there was no sign of forced entry into the residence and items were reported missing.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that solves the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about Kolasensky’s case is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.