🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother charged with leaving two children, 9 and 2, unsupervised while she met with friends to consume alcohol was sentenced to probation Thursday.

Marlene Reyes-Rodriguez, 32, of Penn Street, Kingston, was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to two years in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program with the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Reyes-Rodriguez was sentenced on a single count of endangering the welfare of children. She pled guilty to the charge Jan. 5. A second child endangerment count was withdrawn by prosecutors.

Kingston police charged Reyes-Rodriguez after the two children were found without adult supervision inside her residence on July 31, 2023, according to court records.

Reyes-Rodriguez claimed she left her children to go to a department store in Pittston Township and routinely checked on her children by security cameras, court records say.

When Reyes-Rodriguez showed videos to police, court records say, one video was time stamped showing her at a river with other people and alcohol.