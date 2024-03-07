🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Diocese of Scranton has set up a new “Catholic Foundation” designed to garner long-term support for diocesan efforts through “the development and growth of endowment funds.”

“The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton will provide a trusted way for individuals to provide meaningful and lasting impact to sustain Diocesan parishes, schools and agencies for years to come,” according to a media release. “Donors may contribute cash donations, estate gifts, IRA contributions and gifts into endowment funds that will provide long-term support for the work of the Church in our 11-county Diocese.”

The diocese has long held an annual fund drive — previously called the “Bishop’s Annual Appeal,” changed years ago to the “Diocesan annual appeal” — that typically garners millions of dollars spent on a wide range of ministries and services. But the media release notes that money “is used immediately to support the annual needs of our diocesan ministries.”

The new foundation will work like many endowments to public and private institutions: The money is invested to earn revenue, and only those investment earnings are spent. The original money, or principal, is kept intact to continue garnering more investment earnings. The release promises “the Foundation will invest in accordance with Catholic teachings using a morally responsible investment policy.”

The Foundation will be managed by a board of directors meeting quarterly. Day to day management will be handled by an executive director, with Jame Bebla serving as the first to fill that post. He has been working as diocesan secretary for development for 10 years.

“Foundations have become the preferred giving mechanism for many people who appreciate the transparent and professional way that resources are managed,” Bishop Joseph Bambera said in the release. “The formation of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton represents a significant milestone in ensuring our local Church remains a compassionate and caring leader in service to our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

The first board of directors consists of Bambera, Pioneer Construction Company Inc. president Michael Cavage, mEnterprise Solutions CEO/president Marianne Chester, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management senior vice president Christopher DiMattio, Erwine Home Health & Hospice, Inc., founder/owner Mary Erwine, Perio Health and Dental Implants owner Bryan Frantz, private investor John Graham, McCarthy Tire CFO Kathleen Lambert, Marr Development Companies founder Nancy J. Marr, retired Guthrie Healthcare System CEO/president Ralph H. Meyer, Minichi, Inc., president/owner Paula Minichello, BioSpectra, Inc., president Richard Mutchler, Diocesan Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia Rev. Gerald Shantillo, Mark J. Sobeck Roof Consulting, Inc., president Mark Sobeck, and Attorney Jonathan Spohrer.

Individuals can donate to the foundation at any time, designating the contribution for specific endowed funds or to be spent where needed most. Funds have been established for seminarian formation, care of retired priests, Catholic Schools, Catholic Social Services, faith formation and historic preservation.

For information, visit catholicfoundationscranton.org or contact Bebla at (570) 207-2212 or [email protected].

