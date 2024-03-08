🔊 Listen to this

Colbert & Grebas, P.C., recently delivered donations to Ruth’s Place. The firm’s staff helped collect items, requested by Ruth’s Place guests. They packed and delivered enough for each woman currently at the shelter to receive a full gift bag. From left: Thomas Collins, executive director, Colbert & Grebas; Gabriele Frigano, program manager, Ruth’s Place; Isaura Castro, case manager, Ruth’s Place; and Louise C. Ligi, community outreach and education director, Colbert & Grebas.