DUNMORE — A woman from Wilkes-Barre while employed by the ARC of NEPA at a facility in Scranton was charged with using a dependent person’s EBT bank card for personal use.

State police at Dunmore charged Amanda Marie Quick, 32, of South Sherman Street, with using the bank card at stores in the Wilkes-Barre area and in Philadelphia, according to court records.

Purchases in the amount of $7,821.69 were made in a two year period that were undocumented, court records say.

Quick was charged with financial exploitation of a care dependent person, access device fraud, identity theft and theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

A residential specialist for the ARC of NEPA reported a resident at a Scranton facility was missing his EBT bank card in November. The bank card was cancelled and a new one issued to the resident.

During an internal investigation by the ARC of NEPA and a review of the resident’s bank statement, it was learned multiple charges that totaled $8,522.70 were made during the previous two years.

Per ARC policy, when an ARC employee uses a resident’s EBT card, each purchase must be documented along with an attached receipt.

A review of the resident’s purchases revealed only $701.01 was documented and $7,821.69 was unaccounted and undocumented, the complaint says.

Bank card charges showed most occurred in the Wilkes-Barre area including the Philadelphia region.

State police in the complaint allege the resident’s bank card was used at a grocery store in Wilkes-Barre Township with the purchases registered to Quick. Online purchases at the grocery store had a username “Manda.”

During an interview, Quick admitted to making the purchases with the resident’s bank card but claimed all the purchases were for the resident. When asked about purchases in the Philadelphia area, Quick claimed she would go shopping on her way home after visiting a friend, the complaint says.