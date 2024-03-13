🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday morning for the Luzerne County jury trial of Jack P. Covert, 65, on multiple child sex offenses.

Covert, of Second Street, Dallas Township, was charged multiple times by Dallas Township police since his initial arrest in November 2020. At the time of Covert’s initial arrest, police suspected there were more victims resulting in additional charges being filed in 2021 and 2022.

Covert stands accused with sexually assaulting at least seven girls including possessing child sexual abuse materials, court records say.

Court records say several girls, now adults, reported being sexually assaulted by Covert in the 1990s, including a trip to Florida in 1993.

Covert’s trial has been delayed several times as he battled with court-appointed attorneys.

A review of Covert’s court docket indicates he has been represented by seven attorneys, either from the county’s Conflict Office or the Public Defender’s Office.

Judge David W. Lupas is presiding over Covert’s trial.

Jury selection began Monday and ended late Tuesday afternoon.

Covert is facing trial on a total of five counts of indecent assault, four counts of corruption of minors, three counts of possessing child pornography, two counts each of aggravated indecent assault, rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.