LAFLIN — A man from Laflin being detained on evidence of drunken driving resisted arrest and bit the hand of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper late Thursday night, according to charges filed.

Richard Joseph Pace, 57, of Haverford Drive, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Brian J. Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and two traffic citations – speeding and failure to stay in travel lane. Pace was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two troopers patrolling state Route 315 in the Plains Township and Laflin areas spotted a 2017 Kia Sorento, operated by Pace, speeding just after 11 p.m.

Pace was asked to exit his vehicle as a trooper noticed his eyes were constricted, the complaint says.

After a series of field sobriety tests, the complaint says, troopers determined Pace displayed numerous signs of being under the influence.

As Pace was advised he was being arrested, he responded “No,” and kept his hands behind his back, according to the complaint.

Pace initiated a struggle along the heavily traveled highway and bit the hand of one of the troopers, the complaint says.

Pace was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he allegedly refused to submit to a blood test.