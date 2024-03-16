🔊 Listen to this

PA Congressman Matt Cartwright presented Mary Clare Leonard a certificate from the House of Representatives on her achieving Irish Woman of the Year.

Pa. State Rep. James Haddock presented a proclamation from the Pa. House of Representatives after giving a heartfelt speech to Irish Woman of the Year to Mary Clare Leonard.

Jackie Lewandoski, a native of Duryea and host of WNEP-TV’s Home & Backyard, served as principal speaker of the Greater PIttston Sons of St. Patrick Women’s Breakfast on Saturday at the Woodlands Resort.

After being honored by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick as the 2024 Irish Woman of the Year, Mary Clare Leonard is seated with her children. From left: Paul Leonard, Patrick Leonard, Nancy Hoase, Kathleen Dugan, Mary Leonard, Ellen Leonard, Ned Leonard and Al Leonard.

WILKES-BARRE — Mary Clare Leonard of Pittston was named the Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick 2024 Irish Woman of the Year. She was honored during the annual St. Patrick Breakfast at the Woodlands Resort on Saturday. The guest speaker was Jackie Lewandoski, host of WNEP-TV’s Home & Backyard. Errol O’Brien, Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick president, served as MC. Those attending the breakfast were entertained by live music and Irish step dancers.