HARVEYS LAKE — Police in Harveys Lake are searching for Billy Joe Ribble, 42, on allegations he failed to comply with registration requirements as a registered convicted sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday charging Ribble with failure to register with the Pennsylvania State Police and failure to verify address with authorities.

Harveys Lake police received an investigation request from the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit to verify Ribble’s address on Carnation Lane on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.

Ribble listed the Carnation Lane address in April 2023, when he last complied with registration requirements, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Ribble vacated the Carnation Lane property in October as the property has since changed ownership.

A telephone number registered to Ribble has been disconnected.

According to the state police Megan’s Law website, Ribble is listed as an absconder. He was convicted in another state of sexual conduct against a child in April 2003.

Riddle is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, green eyes and balding brown hair. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm of two deer heads with the name “RAYNA.”

Anyone with information about Riddle’s whereabouts is asked to call Harveys Lake police at 570-639-1620.