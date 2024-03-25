🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — The victim of a deadly fire in the borough over the weekend died of smoke inhalation, according to Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews.

The coroner told our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU) that Theophile Nsengimana, 46, was found dead Saturday inside a Duryea home in the 500 block of Foote Avenue.

First responders found Nesengimana in a bedroom of the house and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters were called to the home just before 6 a.m. for a fire with entrapment. Two people were removed from the fire, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of Saturday’s fire is undetermined at this time.

Times Leader reported approximately 10 people were displaced following a basement fire in the same house on March 13.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation.