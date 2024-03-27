🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre pled guilty this week in Luzerne County Court for supplying fentanyl that was disguised as Percocet resulting in the overdose death of an Edwardsville woman in 2023.

Nazareth “Naz” N. Shoffner, 35, of Holland Street, pled guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and a separate charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted Shoffner’s plea agreement with prosecutors and scheduled a sentencing hearing on June 6.

Luzerne County detectives investigated the overdose death of Haylee Oeller, 21, of Atlantic Avenue, Edwardsville, who died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Feb. 9, 2023.

Detectives learned during the investigation that Shoffner delivered what Oeller and a friend to be was a Percocet pill on Feb. 8, 2023, according to court records.

Oeller and her friend cut the pill in half they took while drinking wine, court records say.

The friend soon began to itch all over her body and vomited at least 10 times after taking half the pill, according to court records.

As the friend was leaving a residence, court records say, Oeller became unresponsive and was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where she died.

Detectives discovered the supplier of the pill was Shoffner, court records say.

A search warrant was served at Shoffner’s residence when he lived on Martin Street, Hanover Township, where detectives seized cellular telephones, Percocet pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, according to court records.

Court records list Oeller’s cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

After Oeller’s death, court records say, Shoffner changed his cellular phone number.

Shoffner remains jailed at the county correctional facility.