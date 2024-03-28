🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility charged with using his half brother’s identity to get released will face an escape charge in county court.

Billy Partington, 30, was charged with escape on allegations he pretended to be his incarcerated half-brother, Drake Partington, 22, when released on $75,000 bail on Jan. 26, according to court records.

Drake Partington was jailed on allegations he stabbed a man inside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Hanover Township on Jan. 24. When bail was posted for Drake Partington, the booking and records unit called for “Partington,” as Billy Partington was escorted from his cell to be released.

Billy Partington allegedly never corrected prison staff during the release process and signed a discharge document that contained a picture and physical description of Drake Partington, according to reports.

Billy Partington was captured by Wilkes-Barre police on Jan. 31.

District Judge Kyle Halesey forwarded an escape charge against Billy Partington to county court following a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.