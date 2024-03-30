🔊 Listen to this

Police taped off the 20 block of North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre on Friday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County coroner was called to the 20 block of North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre, where multiple police cruisers were seen Friday afternoon, according to Times Leader news gathering partners at WBRE/WYOU.

Neighbors say police and ambulances showed up sometime after noon. Police had the road blocked off, and crime tape was placed around 23 N. Sherman St., where investigators were focused.

Police were also seen at a house further down North Sherman. WBRE/WYOU spoke with one woman from that home who wished to remain anonymous.

“I came out the bedroom to my living room, I heard people talking, I came on to my porch, and they told me somebody had left something on my porch, and a knife was on my porch,” she said.