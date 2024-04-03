Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — Families were treated to a free performance of ‘Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical’ presented by Building Blocks Learning Center Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center.
The show, performed by Theater Works, is part of the Main Street Art District’s week-long Arts Fest, which is geared toward bringing awareness to the importance of arts and culture in education and the community.
Arts Fest runs through April 6. For a full list of remaining events happening downtown, visit the Main Street Arts District event page on Facebook.