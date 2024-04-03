🔊 Listen to this

Building Blocks Learning Center staff members gather in the lobby of the F. M. Kirby Center Tuesday ahead of Theater Works’ performance of ‘Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical.’ From left: Jayme Himes, Zubeen Saeed, Ryanne Harper and Morgan Park.

From left, first row: Royce Hairston, 4, Emily Walker, 4, and Lucy Walker, 7; Second row: Stacey Kile, Deanna Hairston, Linda Roulinavage, and Heather Walker.

WILKES-BARRE — Families were treated to a free performance of ‘Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical’ presented by Building Blocks Learning Center Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The show, performed by Theater Works, is part of the Main Street Art District’s week-long Arts Fest, which is geared toward bringing awareness to the importance of arts and culture in education and the community.

Arts Fest runs through April 6. For a full list of remaining events happening downtown, visit the Main Street Arts District event page on Facebook.