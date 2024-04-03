🔊 Listen to this

Cars traveling south on Slocum Ave., Exeter, near Wildflower Manor, drive through mountain runoff after two days of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several roads around Luzerne County and surrounding areas are closed as a result of heavy rainfall Wednesday.

Wright Twp. Road Closures

The Wright Twp. police department on its Facebook page posted a list of road closures in Mountain Top.

South Main Road is closed at the bridge at Nuangola Road due to a tree on wires. No traffic can get through at this time.

PPL is actively working to get it open.

South Main Road is also closed at Larchmount Way near the Wright Twp. Fire Hall due to a tree down on wires and is blocked by traffic cones.

Motorists can get around the closure by utilizing Larchmount Way.

Church Road is down to one lane just west of SR 309 near South Mountain Veterinary Hospital due to a tree on wires. Eastbound Lane is closed off by cones.

PennDOT list of road closures as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Lackawanna Route 2013 Clifton Township Route 435 Sandy Beach Road Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3 p.m. Lackawanna Route 1006 Scott Township Route 247 Chapman Lake Road Closed Downed Utility Thursday, April 4, 2024 3 p.m. Lackawanna Route 3009 Southbound Newton Township Bridge Lane Bald Mountain Road Lane Restriction Downed Tree in Wires Friday, April 5, 2024 3 p.m. Luzerne Route 2045 Wright Township Nuangola Road Park Road Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3 p.m. Susquehanna Route 247 Clifford Township Route 2014/2027 Route 2023 Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3 p.m. Wayne Route 2004 Palmyra Township Owego Turnpike Oak Street Closed Downed Tree Wednesday April 3, 2024 6 p.m. Wayne Route 4021 Clinton Township Route 247 Brace Brook Road Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3 p.m. Wayne Route 1004 Damascus Route 371 Cocheton Turnpike Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3 p.m.

When encountering a work zone PennDOT urges drivers to drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com