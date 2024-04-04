Home News LDF Holdings Farm in Black Creek Twp. preserved News LDF Holdings Farm in Black Creek Twp. preserved By Times Leader - April 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The 64.2-acre LDF Holdings Farm in Black Creek Twp., which is used to grow corn and soybeans, became the 38th farm to be protected from development under Luzerne County’s Farmland Preservation Program, which was implemented in 2000. Participating farms are compensated in exchange for a conservation easement that remains tied to the property if it ever changes hands. Funding for the program primarily comes from the state. At a Thursday closing ceremony at the Luzerne Conservation District in Shavertown, from left, are: LDF Holdings Farm representative Matt Bayzick; Conservation District specialist Jennifer Lauri; Farmland Preservation Board chairwoman Linda Thoma; and county planning director Matthew Jones. Submitted photo 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. The 64.2-acre LDF Holdings Farm in Black Creek Twp., which is used to grow corn and soybeans, became the 38th farm to be protected from development under Luzerne County’s Farmland Preservation Program, which was implemented in 2000. Participating farms are compensated in exchange for a conservation easement that remains tied to the property if it ever changes hands. Funding for the program primarily comes from the state. At a Thursday closing ceremony at the Luzerne Conservation District in Shavertown, from left, are: LDF Holdings Farm representative Matt Bayzick; Conservation District specialist Jennifer Lauri; Farmland Preservation Board chairwoman Linda Thoma; and county planning director Matthew Jones. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 45.1 ° F 50.2 ° 41.7 ° 84 % 1.9mph 100 % Thu 45 ° Fri 42 ° Sat 44 ° Sun 44 ° Mon 58 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content