Luzerne County Councilman Kevin Lescavage said Thursday he is not convinced the county is locked into constructing a full replacement of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge.

While some documents associated with the county’s bridge funding request refer to a bridge replacement, Lescavage said the word “reconstruction” is used in other instances.

The option he prefers — largely replacing the existing bridge — would fall under the category of reconstruction, he said.

“The only part of the existing bridge that would remain are some of the piers, and the lifespan is the same with both options,” Lescavage said. “So why are we spending so much more money for replacement, especially when there are so many other projects around the county that are in dire need?”

The partial replacement he supports would cost an estimated $40.5 million, while construction of a new bridge to the west would cost $53.6 million plus an estimated $9.5 million to demolish the current one, according to Alfred Benesch and Associates, which was retained by the county to assess options.

Millions of dollars in repairs also could be necessary to keep the current bridge open while a new one is constructed.

Lescavage was reacting to a Wednesday communication from county Manager Romilda Crocamo that followed her review of July 2022 documents that had been submitted and approved prior to her May 2023 hiring as manager.

Crocamo told council it appears the county already committed to constructing a new bridge.

She referenced a council resolution formally requesting a $55 million casino gambling-funded Local Share Account grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) that said the funding uses would include replacement of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge.

Council’s resolution designated then-county manager Randy Robertson as the official to execute all documents/agreements to obtain the grant. His application said the majority of funding would be used for replacement of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge and included an engineer estimate that identified “new bridge” and “demolition” in the work activity.

Relying on this application, the county redevelopment authority submitted an application to the CFA.

The CFA indicated its approval was made with the understanding that the West Nanticoke Bridge reconstruction project is the priority for available funding, Crocamo said.

Any change in the approved list, project or funding allocation would have to be submitted to the redevelopment authority and then the CFA for consideration and approval, she said.

Even if full replacement was the option officially approved, Lescavage said he has been gathering meeting minutes and other communication in which officials stated after July 2022 that council would have freedom to submit project changes.

Councilman Chris Perry said Thursday he has been leaning toward the partial replacement option and wants to know if there are any actions that would allow the county to pursue it if a majority agrees.

“If we have to try to amend our request, I don’t know if that is viable,” he said.

Based on the information presented to date and the state’s commitment of an additional $10 million toward the bridge project this week, Councilman Jimmy Sabatino said he is supportive of a full bridge replacement.

“With that additional $10 million, it’s a no-brainer to make sure we give new infrastructure to the residents. Plus there is the potential for additional funding that management is seeking,” Sabatino said.

Council Chairman John Lombardo said the partial replacement is “essentially a new bridge,” but there’s no guarantee a language challenge would succeed.

“At this point I’m ready to do whatever is going to get this project underway and completed as quickly as possible,” he said.

In another update, Crocamo sent council members an email Thursday informing them that work performed by Benesch had been authorized by the county engineer’s department in January 2023 for up to $631,900.

Council had earmarked $450,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for that work, and $3.33 remains, according to the email.

Funds from the LSA infrastructure pot also have been used to pay Benesch, according to past published reports.

