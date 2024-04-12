🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) on Friday announced that it will begin regular bus service to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center on Monday, April 15.

Route #10 (Wyoming Valley Mall) will service the VA on every weekday trip; and it will service the VA on every Saturday trip except for the 11:40 a.m. outbound.

Other changes on this route include:

Route #10 Wyoming Valley Mall will service John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation on all weekday trips except 10:15 a.m., 12:35 p.m.,2:45 p.m., and 5:55 p.m. Route 10 will service John Heinz on every Saturday trip except for the 11:40 a.m outbound.

LCTA is also making changes to five other routes. They can be found on the agency’s web site — lctabus.com — and Facebook page, facebook.com/lctabus.com

They are:

• Route #2 Pittston Circulator will now serve Hughestown with a pick-up at Center and Rock Street.

• Route #5 Parsons has an adjusted time for the Social Security timepoint.

• Route #8 Swoyersville has the Luzerne County Housing Authority stop added to the map.

• Route #12 Larksville has an adjusted timepoint for State and Nesbitt.

• Route #14 Nanticoke/Glen Lyon has adjusted timepoints.

