District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce released information related to an animal cruelty investigation which began in March and led to a search warrant in lower Luzerne County last week.

On March 15, 2024, the Luzerne County SPCA received a lead regarding a possible cockfighting ring in Sugarloaf Township. A visit to the residence by SPCA Officers Wayne Harvey and Vickie Vangorder revealed numerous roosters with evidence that they were used for fighting, a lack of food or water, and other items consistent with activity related to cockfighting and/or the animal abuse associated therewith.

On April 10, 2024, Officers from the SPCA along with Detectives George Keifer and Neil Murphy of the District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant on the residence on Sugarloaf Heights Road.

The search yielded 77 live hens, 59 live roosters, two dead roosters, 30 eggs, multiple gloves used to cover rooster spurs to practice fighting, and a package of “Super Vermi-Gallo” a substance known to be used to promote fighting.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with this matter. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact SPCA Officers Wayne Harvey or Vickie Vangorder at 570-825-4111, ext.112.