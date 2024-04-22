🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Police in Edwardsville arrested a man they allege stabbed another man after the two men bumped into each other inside a residence on Main Street Saturday night.

Taylor A. McGoldrick, 33, address listed as homeless, admitted he stabbed Rajon Paylor inside a house in the 500 block of Main Street, according to court records.

McGoldrick told police, court records say, he “lost it,” when he bumped into Paylor exiting a room as Paylor was entering a room.

Paylor told police he did not know McGoldrick who moved into the residence three days earlier.

Police said Paylor suffered a stab wound to the back of his neck and on his face.

After the alleged stabbing, police apprehended McGoldrick on Green Street in Edwardsville.

Police in court records say McGoldrick was in possession of a kitchen knife in his waistband.

Another knife with blood spatter was found outside the rear door of the residence where McGoldrick and Paylor engaged in the fight, court records say.

McGoldrick was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.