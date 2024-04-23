🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville pled guilty to shooting another man in River Commons Park in Wilkes-Barre and on an unrelated firearm offense.

Jonathan Alexander McGilvery, 40, of East Grove Street, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police detectives with shooting James Jackson in the park along the Susquehanna River south of West Market Street on April 12, 2023, according to court records.

Jackson survived a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Court records say McGilvery and Jackson were involved in an argument in the area of South Franklin and West Northampton streets. Jackson walked away and entered River commons Park and was followed by McGilvery.

Surveillance cameras recorded, court records say, McGilvery remove a handgun from a backpack and conceal the firearm in his waistband as he followed Jackson.

Court records say McGilvery fired two shots striking Jackson once.

Jackson struggled up stairs and crossed South River Street where he collapsed just south of West Market Street, court records say.

Several months after the shooting, on Aug. 4, 2023, police arrested McGilvery after spotting him with a group of people in River Commons Park. Police said McGilvery matched the description from surveillance footage the day of the April 12, 2023, shooting.

McGilvery walked away from officers and was found hiding near the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

A search of a backpack McGilvery was carrying uncovered a 9mm Taurus handgun with a loaded magazine, court records say.

McGilvery pled guilty to aggravated assault and terroristic threats for the shooting and firearms not to be carried without a license regarding the firearm found in his backpack.

McGilvery entered the guilty pleas before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Sklarosky scheduled McGilvery to be sentenced June 6. McGilvery remains jailed at the county correctional facility.