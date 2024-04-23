🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Dallas Township man convicted by a Luzerne County jury last month with sexually assaulting a girl in 2017 and 2018 pleaded no contest to three other child sex abuse cases Tuesday.

Jack P. Covert, 65, formerly of Second Street, was scheduled for a jury trial this week on three child sex cases before Judge David W. Lupas.

Covert instead pled no contest to charges of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, aggravated assault and separate counts of indecent assault.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Dallas Township police charged Covert in June 2021, after investigating claims from three girls he forced them to take baths with him, sit on his lap in a hot tub while naked and sexually assaulted them multiple times, according to court records.

Police in court records say the incidents happened in the 2000s at Covert’s residence.

In a separate case, following a two day trial in March before Lupas, a jury convicted Covert of indecent assault and corruption of minors involving a girl when she was 5 and 6 years old.

Covert is scheduled to be sentenced on the four separate cases on June 11.