🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two women from Hanover Township while walking on Brook Street reported someone fired a gunshot at them just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, city police stated.

Police said the two women were in the area of 182 Brook St. when a man discharged a round towards them before the gunman fled the scene.

Police said the two women were not injured and unable to provide a description.