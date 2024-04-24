🔊 Listen to this

Emma and Adam Arellano enjoy the beauty of Kirby Park during the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival will be held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and 28 at Kirby Park on Market Street.

The event, sponsored by Xfinity, will include over 50 food and retail vendors, amusement rides and games, and live entertainment.

Festival attendees are reminded that Alcoholic Beverages are NOT Permitted in the city parks and pets are not allowed during city sponsored events.

The schedule for both days is as follows:

Saturday, April 27

Opening day will kick off with the Northeast Region Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Cherry Blossom 5K.

Registration is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The Fun Run starts at 10 a.m.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/SOPAnortheast.

· Live entertainment at the Martz Pavilion will begin with a 10 a.m. celebration of World Tai Chi Day.

· The band Toasted will perform from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

· Bus 5 will perform from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28th

· Local dance companies will perform in Pirouettes in the Park from noon to 1 pm.

· Eric Rudy will perform a solo acoustic set from 2 to 4 p.m.

· Portland Frank will close out the Festival from 5 to 7 p.m.

Huey’s Amusements will have family-friendly rides in the Kirby Park parking lot.

Pricing is as follows:

Friday, April 26 from 5 to 9 p.m: preview night wristband is $18 all day

Saturday, April 27: Amusement ride tickets are $1.50 each, $15 for 12 tickets and $25 for 24 tickets.

Sunday, April 28: $25 all-day wristband available

Food Vendors:

· Bulldog BBQ

· Cherry Hill Farm

· Cibo’s Pizza

· Concessions Grill

· Dave Norman’s Concessions

· DP’s Apple Dumplings & Funnel Cakes

· El Pancho Villa

· Glen Lyon Kielbasa

· Isee Spain

· Lou’s Concessions

· Maddy’s Doghouse

· Mark’s Thai Taste

· Notis King of Gyros

· Paca Poncho

· Sammy’s Carribean Grill

· Shpoppy Shawn’s Shmoked Cheese

· Silverback Distillery

· Taste Our Balls

· The Ice Cream Truck 1961

· Tony Thomas Catering

· Webby’s Concessions

· Yogi’s Potato Pancakes

Retail Vendors:

· Awa’s Arts and Crafts

· Bows by Lisa Luann

· Bully Mugs

· Calvary Bible Church

· Chloe Calico Creations

· Collective Curiosities

· Condry Concepts

· Diffler’s Shiny Treasures

· Downtown Arts District

· Essiem’s Apiary

· Freeleaf Creations

· From the City

· Green Mountain Energy

· Joyce Zhang

· Just Plain Crazy Face Art

· Kathryn B Jewelry

· Kiddie Kartunes

· Laura’s Raw Honey

· Leaf Filter

· Leaning Oak Soaps

· Mission Cheer Academy

· New Age Clothing

· Rooted

· Scentsy

· Special Olympics

· Sundance Vacations

· Swear Like a Dog

· The Lady’s Department

· The Rock Shop

· Trading Faces

· Westwind Jewelry

· Wilkes-Barre City Police Dept

· World Thai Chi

· Xfinity