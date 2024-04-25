🔊 Listen to this

WEST HAZLETON — A West Hazleton man was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he disrupted a youth basketball game and assaulted a Hazleton Area school police officer.

Heath Allen Houseknecht, of Winters Avenue, was in the bleachers watching his son play in a youth basketball game inside the West Hazleton Elementary/Middle School on March 19, according to court records.

Houseknecht became disorderly by “trash talking” to coaches and a player, and called out the coach saying, “(Expletive) you; I’m going to kick your (expletive),” and yelled a racial slur, court records say.

A school police officer stepped in and attempted to escort Houseknecht from the gymnasium and out of the school.

Houseknecht was walking toward doors to exit the gymnasium when he turned around and lunged at the school police officer, court records say.

Court records say Houseknecht and the school police officer became engaged in a struggle and were separated by school officials.

The school police officer sustained an injury to his right knee and was treated at a medical facility.

Houseknecht was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass. He was arraigned by District Judge James M. Dixon of Hazle Township and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.