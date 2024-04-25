🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE — Geisinger will use a yearly grant from the American Cancer Society (ACS) to offset costs for patients who travel to receive radiation and chemotherapy treatments, the health organization announced Thursday.

According to a press release, grant funds will be provided to patients on a case-by-case basis. The grant can be used to purchase gas gift cards, cab ride vouchers, parking passes and non-emergency medical transport.

“This opportunity with the ACS allows us to help our patients during some of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Lisa Keifer, senior director of radiation oncology at Geisinger. “This grant allows our patients to stay closer to home to receive the lifesaving treatment and care they need. We have been able to provide over 6,000 rides to 451 patients since initiating this grant program.”

Patient Transportation Grant funds are awarded to health systems and health system foundations to help patients get to and from cancer-related treatment appointments.