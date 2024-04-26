🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mark Bronsburg went about his business on Friday afternoon like it was just another day at his Mimmo’s Pizza on Public Square.

He skillfully put together an Italian wrap that was, truth be told, absolutely delicious.

When you operate a pizza and hoagie shop for 42 years, you have to be doing something right.

But it wasn’t just another day at Mimmo’s — Friday was the next to the last day for the iconic downtown business to be open. Bronsburg will close the shop at the end of the day Saturday and sail off into retirement with his wife Nancy.

Bronsburg, 63 of West Wyoming, said he will look for another job — probably in the food industry.

“It’s what I do best,” he said. “This is what I’ve done all my life. Nancy and I have three kids — Paige, Damian and Mariah, who is pregnant with our first grandchild.”

That brought a smile to Bronsburg’s face, but looking out the window of his shop, he said he sees a very different Wilkes-Barre today.

“I remember the crowds, the buses, Mr. Peanut walking around — it was always busy downtown,” Bronsburg said. “I love Wilkes-Barre, and I will miss being here every day, especially talking to the customers.”

Bronsburg said he got his start at the Town House Restaurant in Kingston, where he started as a dishwasher and worked his way up. He said he also worked at Pizza Hut and a few other restaurants before going to work for Mimmo’s original owner, Dominic Buonsante. Bronsburg would buy the business from Buonsante.

As Bronsburg prepares for retirement, he will hold an auction on Monday to sell of all the equipment. The bidding will start at 6 p.m.

Bronsburg said he isn’t sure whether Wilkes-Barre will ever go back to what it was before the pandemic, but he still believes it’s a good place to do business.

In a Times Leader story marking the 40th anniversary of Mimmo’s, Bronsburg said this:

“I still can’t figure out college kids. But we put out our best product, and we listen to our customers and can take criticism.”

No criticism on that Italian wrap. It was as good as it gets.

