WILKES-BARRE — In celebration of April’s World Autism Month, the City of Wilkes-Barre honored five Graham Academy special needs students by making them honorary members of the city staff.
Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick stepped in for Mayor George Brown who was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness.
Graham Academy students serving the City for the day were: Hunter King, honorary mayor; Michael Sims, honorary fire chief; Joseph Pugh, honorary chief of police; and Dallas McGowan and Jasmine Sosa, honorary council members. Pugh and Sosa were not able to attend the ceremony or activities for the day.
The students spent the day with their respective departments attending meetings and aiding in decision-making.