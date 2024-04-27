🔊 Listen to this

Graham Academy student Dallas McGowan, left, looks on as Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick reads a proclamation noting McGowan as an honorary Wilkes-Barre councilman for the day.

Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick displays one of the T-shirts, along with bracelets, presented to the city on behalf of Graham Academy students and staff.

In celebration of April’s World Autism Awareness Month, the City of Wilkes-Barre honored five Graham Academy special needs students who joined different departments in the city for meetings and help in decision-making. Seated, from left, are: students Dallas McGowan (council); City Administrator Charlie McCormick, filling in for an ill Mayor George Brown; Hunter King (mayor), and Micheal Sims (Fire). Standing, from left, are: City Police Chief Joseph Coffay, Sgt. James Sheridan, and Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

With Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown under the weather, Honorary Mayor Hunter King gets comfortable in the Mayor’s office chair. City Administrator Charlie McCormick, right, filled in for Mayor Brown.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown’s executive assistant Tyler Ryan places the Mayor sash on Hunter King from Graham Academy as King settles in as honorary mayor for the day.

Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick, left, filling in for an ill Mayor George Brown, congratulates Graham Academy student Michael Sims as honorary fire chief for the day. In the background is Wilkes-Barre Sgt. James Sheridan.

WILKES-BARRE — In celebration of April’s World Autism Month, the City of Wilkes-Barre honored five Graham Academy special needs students by making them honorary members of the city staff.

Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick stepped in for Mayor George Brown who was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness.

Graham Academy students serving the City for the day were: Hunter King, honorary mayor; Michael Sims, honorary fire chief; Joseph Pugh, honorary chief of police; and Dallas McGowan and Jasmine Sosa, honorary council members. Pugh and Sosa were not able to attend the ceremony or activities for the day.

The students spent the day with their respective departments attending meetings and aiding in decision-making.