WILKES-BARRE — Game commission and animal control officers, as well as representatives from the SPCA, were on the scene Friday afternoon at a city home said to be holding more than 50 wild birds.

The birds were being held at 40 Farley Lane, Wilkes-Barre, where at least two adults — a male and a female — were identified as residents. The female resident translated for the male resident, who she said was the primary caregiver to the birds.

According to the female resident, representatives from the game control institutions arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. Friday morning, and they remained at the home to remove the birds until a little after 3 p.m. The removal was carried out by officers from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, who declined to comment.

The female resident noted that canaries, cardinals and blue jays were among the bird breeds being held at the home, and she suggested the birds were well taken care of. She indicated every bird in the home was removed, and they would potentially be re-homed.

Though not directly commenting on the situation in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Game Commission Officer Justin Klugh stressed Friday that it is illegal in Pennsylvania to bring mammals and birds into a residence after they were raised in the wild. Klugh said that early spring is a particularly common time for homeowners to pick up small, wild animals they assume to be “orphaned.” In reality, Klugh said, it is not uncommon for the mothers of baby mammals or birds to leave their young alone for some time.