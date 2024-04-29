🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Chris Huntzinger, 117th District Committee Chair, has been elected temporary Chairman of the Republican Party of Luzerne County.

The Luzerne County Republican Executive Committee made the announcement, stating that Huntzinger is committed to working with all involved to ensure a smooth transition and a successful convention to elect a permanent Chairperson later this summer.

“The Committee would like to thank former Chairman PJ Pribula and all other members for their service to the party, as we have made great strides in turning Luzerne County red, and electing strong leaders into office who exemplify the best of what it means to be a Republican,” a statement from the Executive Committee said.

The committee’s statement said any person elected to a committee seat will receive communications from their district chairs in the next few weeks to organize a district convention. After all six districts convene, a countywide convention will be held as well.

The Executive Committee went on to say in the statement, “2024 is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that we reverse the disastrous policies of Joe Biden and his gaggle of freedom-hating Liberal Democrats. In order for us to do so, the Republican Party must be united. We must get back to the words of Lincoln who said ‘a house divided against itself cannot stand,’ and Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment, ‘thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.’ We can win as long as we stand together. God bless America, and God Bless our troops.”

The statement was signed by Chris Huntzinger, Temporary Chairman; Mike LaRocca, 116th District Chair; John Lombardo, 118th District Chair; Gregory Wolovich Jr, 119th District Chair; and Ian Kennedy, 121st District Chair

In March, Pribula announced his resignation as Chairman of Luzerne County Republican Party, effective immediately.

“I am frankly tired and sickened by the battle with visionaries that don’t have a clue and who bring discredit to the party of Lincoln — they realize that if they are deceitful enough, loud enough, obnoxious enough and demanding enough, they will find a path to the inside,” Pribula said in a statement he released when he resigned.

Luzerne County GOP vice chair Joe Valenti resigned, as did the organization’s secretary, treasurer, financial secretary and the 120th District clerk, leaving the 11-member Executive Committee with five members.

