SCRANTON — An accountant from Wilkes-Barre pled guilty in U.S. District Court to a wire fraud charge alleging he embezzled more than $1.5 million from his former employer.

Lawrence Malachefski, 39, pled guilty to the wire fraud count before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malachefski while serving as a financial controller for a Wilkes-Barre based Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning business, embezzled more than $1.5 million for personal use.

Malachefski agreed to pay $1,586.557.57 in restitution to the company, according to the news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St. John prosecuted the case and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Philadelphia.