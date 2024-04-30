🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire Service, a leading provider of tire sales and service, on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) a national nonprofit dedicated to ending human trafficking.

Through this partnership, McCarthy Tire Service has launched a comprehensive company policy aimed at equipping its teammates to identify and report potential human trafficking situations. Team members will undergo training to learn the signs of human trafficking and the proper protocol for reporting suspected cases to the authorities.

John D. McCarthy, President of McCarthy Tire Service, said the company launched a partnership with TAT for several key reasons:

• Combating a serious crime: Human trafficking is a horrific crime that affects communities nationwide. The company believes businesses have a responsibility to be part of the solution.

• Leveraging truck drivers’ visibility: Truck drivers see a significant amount of activity on the roads, making them a valuable resource in identifying potential trafficking situations. By supporting TAT’s training efforts, McCarthy empowers them to report suspicious activity.

• Raising awareness: Many people are unaware of the signs of human trafficking. Partnering with TAT allows McCarthy to utilize its network of 70-plus stores and customer interactions to raise awareness and educate the public.

• Creating a safer environment: McCarthy wants to contribute to a safer environment for everyone in the communities it serves. By working with TAT, the company can help prevent trafficking and protect potential victims.

“We believe this partnership aligns perfectly with McCarthy Tire’s values of community responsibility and making a positive impact,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the partnership extends beyond internal training. He said McCarthy Tire Service will also place decals on all company vehicles featuring the TAT logo and the National Human Trafficking Hotline number.

Additionally, McCarthy said the company will distribute wallet cards and decals to customers, raising awareness about human trafficking and empowering them to report suspicious activity.

“McCarthy Tire Service is committed to creating a safer community, and that includes combating the heinous crime of human trafficking,” said Amy Cameron, marketing director at McCarthy Tire Service. “By partnering with TAT, we can leverage our team’s expertise and our network of 70-plus service locations to make a real difference in the fight against this issue.”

Esther Goetsch, TAT executive director, said, “We are grateful that McCarthy Tire Service has committed to joining the fight against human trafficking. By educating their teammates and customers, McCarthy Tire Service is playing a vital role in disrupting trafficking operations and protecting vulnerable individuals.”

