DALTON — During April’s Council meeting, Councilman Brian Malamud mentioned that the chairman of Dalton’s veteran association is in favor of any and all improvements to Memorial Park. He said that he reached out to Paul Bechtel, who will put together a plan.

“This is the only proposed plan with some associators cost,” he said.

Malamud asked Council for permission to explore funding and put a group together for this project.

“We need to look for some decent grants out there,” Council President Bill Brandt replied.

Also, Malamud reiterated from last month’s meeting that the grant committee used $125,000 to apply for a $125,000 grant award.

“The grant we applied for will cover the 15% match of the original grant,” he said. “We won’t be spending any tax payer money.”

In her planning/zoning report, Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar announced that fellow councilwoman Heather Burke became the new president of the planning commission and Bill Guest was reappointed as secretary.

Also, Bonczar encouraged more borough officials to attend the ACOG (Abington Council of Governments) meetings on the second Thursday of the month.

“There’s power in number,” she said.

Bonczar said that the next speaker will be from Neighborhood Works to talk about grants to help the elderly in the community. She also said that all 14 municipalities signed the Comcast contract so they will obtain a 20% discount in lawyer fees.

In his public works report, Brandt said that the finance committee is trying to cover the cost of the electric and air conditioning of the municipal building as well as the purchase of the post office.

“We’re looking for comparable numbers and to see what we are going to do if we’re going to take a loan or we’re going to extend our whole line of credit,” he said.

Also, Brandt mentioned that Council needs to open two separate bank accounts because of their new tax release. He said that NBT Bank offered a ‘sweep’ account.

“Every evening, it sweeps all our accounts, holds it in this sweep account, and pays us interest on it,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to make a couple dollars.”

Council voted to authorize the “sweep” account.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock recommended hiring an inspection company for the post office Council purchased last month. He also suggested obtaining a request from lenders for this project.

In other business, Brandt announced that there will be an MS-4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) public meeting on Thursday, May 9, at 630 p.m., a half hour before the Council meeting.

Also, Council voted to authorize the Dalton Historical Society.