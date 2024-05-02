🔊 Listen to this

Sen. David Argall, at right, stands next to DCED Deputy Secretary Jen Gilburg at the Hazleton Food Market on Wyoming Street on Thursday during a tour of downtown Hazleton to emphasize the important impact small businesses have on their local and the Commonwealth’s economies and encouraged. At left is Manny Bisono, owner of the market.

HAZLETON — Jen Gilburg, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) deputy secretary for technology and entrepreneurship, joined Sen. David Argall, Rep. Dane Watro and other local leaders on Thursday to tour downtown Hazleton in emphasis of the important impact small businesses have on their local economies and the Commonwealth and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local downtowns and Main Streets throughout Small Business Week — April 28 through May 4.

The Small Business Week celebration highlights Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in small businesses, Main Streets, and local communities. As part of the Governor’s 2024-25 budget, he is calling for a $25 million investment in the proposed Main Street Matters program.

“The small businesses along Broad and Wyoming Streets that we visited today are the key to a thriving downtown, and Gov. Shapiro is 100 percent committed to supporting them,” said Deputy Secretary Jen Gilburg. “Our vision is to help communities become the best they can be. That’s why the Governor is calling for a $25 million investment into Main Street Matters to help give communities like Hazleton the resources they need to make their Main Streets better places to live, visit, and work — which means a better environment for small businesses, and a bigger draw for customers.”

Gilburg was joined by a group of local leaders as they visited several of the city’s businesses, including: the Shared Kitchen Incubator, currently housing Baranko’s Pizza, at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts, Hazleton Food Market, Jimmy’s Quick Lunch, and Carmen’s Bakery and Restaurant.

“Small businesses and in particular downtown ones are the heartbeat of a community. The work and partnerships with arts, education, community partnerships and many legacy, family-owned small businesses in Hazleton have been transformative,” said Mary Malone, president of the Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to host DCED to show what the hard work of both public and private entities has done in last five years. The focus and continued investment by the Shapiro Administration in Main Streets across the Commonwealth is key to success now and in the future.”

As part of this year’s Small Business Week, DCED has visited local businesses across the Commonwealth including New Cumberland, Cumberland County; Bethlehem, Northampton County; Franklin, Venango County; Media, Delaware County; Hazleton, Luzerne County; and will end the tour in Somerset, Somerset County on May 3.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to this 10-year strategy and issues a strong call to action for partners across all sectors to join in with their support.

In addition to the $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, other proposed economic development investments in the Governor’s budget include: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.