HANOVER TWP. — Three people were transported to an area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Hill Cemetery on Friday, township police reported.
Police said three women, ages 84, 82 and 59, were struck by a slow moving vehicle in the cemetery on East Saint Marys Road.
The three women sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said they are investigating.