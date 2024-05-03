🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Luzerne County Transportation Authority Executive Director Bob Fiume on Friday said LCTA would not exist without its riders.

“We wanted to do something to show them our appreciation,” Fieme said.

LCTA will spend May 6 through 10 thanking its passengers for riding its bus system. “Rider Appreciation Days” is a statewide initiative developed in coordination with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Agency (PPTA) and transit agencies across the Commonwealth.

LCTA, along with many transit agencies in the state, are offering customers a complimentary ride on Wednesday as a show of appreciation for their continued ridership.

“We are grateful for our loyal riders every day, but we wanted to take this week to show them our appreciation,” Fiume said. “Public transportation is a lifeline for so many people and is essential to the community. It is vital in getting people to work and school, medical appointments, grocery shopping, recreation, and so many other places. We are grateful that so many people trust LCTA to get them to their destinations safely.”

Fiume said transit is an essential part of Pennsylvania’s economic success.

PPTA Board Chair Sheila Gombita, said, “Our riders recognize whether it’s to get to work, educational opportunities, healthcare, or recreation and play, public transit takes them there. We appreciate their strong commitment to transit as their preferred mode of transportation.”

LCTA’s schedule for the week:

• Monday: “Facebook Selfie Contest” — Post a selfie of you riding an LCTA bus with the hashtag #LCTAisRAD for a chance to win prizes. For an extra entry, explain why you ride LCTA. Prizes will be announced Friday. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

• Tuesday: “Transit Trivia Tuesday” — LCTA staff will be at the Intermodal Transit Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a trivia wheel and chance for customers to win prizes.

• Wednesday: Fixed Route and ADA Paratransit passengers RIDE FREE! — Magic 93, Hot 97.1, and 979X will broadcast live from the Transit Center from 10:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. LCTA staff will be on hand with raffle contests that will be announced Friday.

• Thursday: Look for Mr. Fiume and LCTA staff on various bus routes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with giveaways for riders.

• Friday: Selfie and “Why I Ride” contests and Raffle Winners announced and contacted.

